Toxic Gas Leak Kills 10, Injures 251 at Jordan's Aqaba Port

Published June 27th, 2022 - 05:14 GMT
Ten people died and 251 were injured after a toxic gas leak incident at the Aqaba Port, a Public Security Directorate's spokesperson announced on Monday. 

PSD's spokesperson said that during daily work at the Aqaba port on Monday, a tank containing toxic gas fell during its transportation, causing the gas leak at the site.

The Civil Defence Department personnel are handling the gas leak incident at the port, he said, adding that rescue operations are in progress and a number of people are being hospitalised, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. 

The National Centre for Security and Crisis Management (NCSCM) said that Aqaba hospitals have been enhanced with sufficient personnel to improve response to the emergency, stressing that medical oxygen is available at the port city's hospitals, Petra reported.  

 

