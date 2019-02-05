Trading Places: Trump on the Netanyahu Polling Bandwagon

Trump takes to Instagram to endorse Netanyahu campaign billboard (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Instagram Disable alert for Donald Trump Disable alert for Benjamin Netanyahu Follow >

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reposted an Instagram post from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s account of a billboard hanging over the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv.

The image depicts the two leaders smiling at one another as they shake hands. The slogan reads, “Netanyahu: In a different league.”

Trump shared the photo on his official Instagram account and, as evident from the bottom right corner of the post, directly reposted it from Netanyahu's account, including the Hebrew caption. The post gathered over 100,000 likes so far and more than 3000 comments, raising concerns about election interference.

Last week, Likud released a video including a Trump cameo. The video begins with a text on the screen stating: “They said it’s impossible.”

Netanyahu is seen in a cabinet meeting saying: “The US embassy needs to be here, in Jerusalem.”

Then, a clip of Trump appears from May 14, 2018, saying: “Today, we officially opened the US Embassy in Jerusalem. Congratulations.”

The video ends with the Likud’s new slogan: “Netanyahu: In another league.”

This is not the first time that Trump was brought in to support Netanyahu. Before the 2013 Knesset election, then-Likud activist Jonny Daniels produced a Trump endorsement video for the prime minister.

“My name is Donald Trump, and I’m a big fan of Israel,” he said, with the label “Donald Trump: Entrepreneur” at the bottom of the screen.

“And frankly, a strong prime minister is a strong Israel, and you truly have a great prime minister in Benjamin Netanyahu – there’s nobody like him,” Trump added. “He’s a winner, he’s highly respected, he’s highly thought of by all and people really do have great, great respect for what’s happening in Israel.

“So vote for Benjamin, terrific guy, terrific leader, great for Israel,” Trump concluded.

This article has been adapted from its original source.