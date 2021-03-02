  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. 'Traditional' Support For Israel in The West is Declining - Analyst

'Traditional' Support For Israel in The West is Declining - Analyst

Published March 2nd, 2021 - 07:17 GMT
An elderly refugee awaits for UNRWA aid
An elderly woman waits to receive aid provided by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at a distribution centre in the Shati camp for Palestinian refugees in Gaza City on February 21, 2021. MAHMUD HAMS / AFP
Highlights
And it's particularly vulnerable in European countries and Britain because the public support for the Palestinians has really risenWinstanley was commenting on recent remarks by David Miller, a professor of political sociology at the University of Bristol

The “traditional” support for Israel in the West, particularly in the US and the UK, is declining, suggests a political analyst.

In an interview with Press TV on Monday, journalist and pro-Palestinian activist, Asa Winstanley, also noted that Tel Aviv spares no efforts to pressure the Western countries to pursue it policies.

“Support for Israel in the United States declines every year,” he said. “Israel deploys a wide range of pressure on governments in the United States and in Britain to…  make sure this kind of ideological hegemony continues. And it's particularly vulnerable in European countries and Britain because the public support for the Palestinians has really risen.”

Winstanley was commenting on recent remarks by David Miller, a professor of political sociology at the University of Bristol, who slammed the Zionist regime for “an assault on [Britain’s] public sphere.”

“Meaningful conversations about anti-Black racism and Islamophobia have been drowned out by a concerted lobbying campaign targeting universities, political parties, the equalities regulator and public institutions all over the country,” Miller wrote.

Miller asserted that he is under pressure by the Israeli lobby, which aims to sack him from the university, where he teaches political sociology with a focus on “corporate and state power, lobbying tactics and Islamophobia.”

At least 200 academics from the United Kingdom and the United States signed a petition defending the British university lecturer after called some pro-Israel students on his campus “pawns” of “a violent, racist, foreign regime engaged in ethnic cleansing.”

As Palestine’s popularity rises in the West, the Zionist regime is resorting to more and more lobbying in an attempt to silence anyone speaking truth to power.

“So, in order to kind of stop the rot, as they see it, they deploy a wide range of lobby groups in the UK and Europe and America to pressure public institutions to carry out policies that are supportive of Israel,” Winstanley said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.     

Tags:GazaWest BankIsraeli occupationBenjamin NetanyahuIslamophobiaDr David Miller

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Press TV. All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...