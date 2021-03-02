'Traditional' Support For Israel in The West is Declining - Analyst

The “traditional” support for Israel in the West, particularly in the US and the UK, is declining, suggests a political analyst.

In an interview with Press TV on Monday, journalist and pro-Palestinian activist, Asa Winstanley, also noted that Tel Aviv spares no efforts to pressure the Western countries to pursue it policies.

“Even if I’m walking down the road and there’s a protest, they could arrest me,” says activist Sami Hurainihttps://t.co/8ZehLJUXl9 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) February 23, 2021

“Support for Israel in the United States declines every year,” he said. “Israel deploys a wide range of pressure on governments in the United States and in Britain to… make sure this kind of ideological hegemony continues. And it's particularly vulnerable in European countries and Britain because the public support for the Palestinians has really risen.”

Winstanley was commenting on recent remarks by David Miller, a professor of political sociology at the University of Bristol, who slammed the Zionist regime for “an assault on [Britain’s] public sphere.”

“Meaningful conversations about anti-Black racism and Islamophobia have been drowned out by a concerted lobbying campaign targeting universities, political parties, the equalities regulator and public institutions all over the country,” Miller wrote.

Miller asserted that he is under pressure by the Israeli lobby, which aims to sack him from the university, where he teaches political sociology with a focus on “corporate and state power, lobbying tactics and Islamophobia.”

"Maybe he should talk to Netanyahu about racism, white supremacy, and hate against Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims," says Palestinian-American activist Hatem Abudayyehhttps://t.co/nznOCqy9mC — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 25, 2021

At least 200 academics from the United Kingdom and the United States signed a petition defending the British university lecturer after called some pro-Israel students on his campus “pawns” of “a violent, racist, foreign regime engaged in ethnic cleansing.”

As Palestine’s popularity rises in the West, the Zionist regime is resorting to more and more lobbying in an attempt to silence anyone speaking truth to power.

“So, in order to kind of stop the rot, as they see it, they deploy a wide range of lobby groups in the UK and Europe and America to pressure public institutions to carry out policies that are supportive of Israel,” Winstanley said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.