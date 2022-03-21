Train Collision in Tunisia Injures 95 People

ALBAWABA - Its trending on the social media. A train collision in Tunisia resulted in the injury of 95 people according to the AFP news agency.

The collision was between two passenger trains in the south of the Tunisian capital of the Jbel Jelloud area.

“The injured were taken to hospitals and there were no deaths,” civil defence spokesman Moez Triaa told AFP, adding that one train contained passengers, while the other was empty.