Train derails in Egypt, hits home

ALBAWABA - A train derailed in southern Egypt and collided with a house without any injuries.

On Sunday evening, a train loaded with sugar cane derailed in the Nagaa al-Ikhsas area of al-Busailiya in Edfu, north of Aswan, as it collided with a house.

Media outlets quoted the owner of the house as saying that he was surprised, while sitting in front of his house, when the cane train derailed and approached his house.

The owner of the house added that the train driver paid attention at the last moment and was able to stop the train "before a disaster occurs."

The Egyptian authorities rushed to contain the accident and remove its effects to open the way for traffic. It announced the start of an investigation to uncover the circumstances of the accident.

No casualties have been reported from the incident.

Different countries witnessed train accidents, some of which reached the point of disasters, with the damage it left behind and large numbers of deaths and injuries.

Trains' accidents continue to happen in Egypt, on particular, despite the Egyptian government's announcement of modernizing them, given that train is a vital and main mean for the Egyptian citizen.