  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Trapped Individuals in suspended cable car in Pakistan are rescued

Trapped Individuals in suspended cable car in Pakistan are rescued

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 22nd, 2023 - 07:44 GMT
Rescue team
A photo of a Pakistan Army commando rescuing children. Twitter/@Fallibilist1
Highlights
This daring rescue operation was executed in the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where six children and two adults had become trapped earlier that day due to a snapped cable while they were traversing a river canyon.

ALBAWABA- Utilizing helicopters and an improvised chairlift, army commandos successfully saved eight individuals from a malfunctioned cable car suspended hundreds of meters above a canyon on Tuesday in a remote and mountainous region of Pakistan. 

Also Read8 stuck in a cable car lift in Pakistan, 1 rescued8 stuck in a cable car lift in Pakistan, 1 rescued

This daring rescue operation was executed in the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where six children and two adults had become trapped earlier that day due to a snapped cable while they were traversing a river canyon. Notably, the children were en route to their school.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his commendation for the military and other rescue personnel involved in this achievement. 

As sunset approached and helicopters could no longer be deployed, the rescue strategy transitioned from an aerial operation to a risky maneuver. This involved utilizing the sole intact cable to approach the cable car using the chairlift.

In an official statement, the military elaborated that the rescue operation was intricate and necessitated the cooperation of commandos, army, and air force pilots, as well as local authorities.
 

Tags:Pakistancable cartrappedrescuedChildren

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now