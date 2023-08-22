Trapped Individuals in suspended cable car in Pakistan are rescued

ALBAWABA- Utilizing helicopters and an improvised chairlift, army commandos successfully saved eight individuals from a malfunctioned cable car suspended hundreds of meters above a canyon on Tuesday in a remote and mountainous region of Pakistan.

This daring rescue operation was executed in the Battagram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where six children and two adults had become trapped earlier that day due to a snapped cable while they were traversing a river canyon. Notably, the children were en route to their school.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his commendation for the military and other rescue personnel involved in this achievement.

As sunset approached and helicopters could no longer be deployed, the rescue strategy transitioned from an aerial operation to a risky maneuver. This involved utilizing the sole intact cable to approach the cable car using the chairlift.

In an official statement, the military elaborated that the rescue operation was intricate and necessitated the cooperation of commandos, army, and air force pilots, as well as local authorities.

