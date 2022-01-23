  1. Home
  Tremors Hit Jordan After The Lake Tiberias Quake 

January 23rd, 2022
Lake Tiberias (AFP File Photo)

ALBAWABA - Trending on the social media is tremors in Jordan under the hastage ( #هزة_أرضية). 

Everyone is taking about the light tremors that occurred in north Jordan, in Irbid and the Dead Sea. These tremors occurred after the 4.6 earthquake that occured in Lake Tiberias on late Friday night as reported by the Jordan Seismological Observatory. 

The shocks that were felt in Jordan ranged between  2.0 and 2.9 on the Richter scale. 
 

