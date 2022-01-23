Tremors Hit Jordan After The Lake Tiberias Quake 

ALBAWABA - Trending on the social media is tremors in Jordan under the hastage ( #هزة_أرضية).

مرصد الزلازل:10 هزات ارتدادية لزلزال طبريا آخرها صباح اليوم تراوحت قوتها بين 2.0 الى 2.9 درجة على مقياس ريختر

سويدان:

- الزلازل موجودة بالمنطقة منذ الأزل

-مصدر الزلزال الذي حدث في تمام الساعة 11:37 على عمق 10 كيلومتر بحيرة طبريا وشعر به سكان شمال المملكة#الأردن #الهزة_الارضية pic.twitter.com/r6XYz57bFw — Jordan TV-التلفزيون الأردني (@JrtvMedia) January 23, 2022

Everyone is taking about the light tremors that occurred in north Jordan, in Irbid and the Dead Sea. These tremors occurred after the 4.6 earthquake that occured in Lake Tiberias on late Friday night as reported by the Jordan Seismological Observatory.

مختص في علم الزلازل: صدع البحر الميت التحويلي هو المسؤول عن النشاط الزلزالي في المنطقة التي تتميز بتتابع الزلازل فيها أو ما يعرف بالعواصف الزلزالية#الهزة_الأرضية #الأردن #هنا_المملكة pic.twitter.com/ZVurKmE0sd — قناة المملكة (@AlMamlakaTV) January 23, 2022

The shocks that were felt in Jordan ranged between 2.0 and 2.9 on the Richter scale.

