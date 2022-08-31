TRENDING: India Destroys Islamic School in Assam

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Women members of the Assam police (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - The Indian government has just destroyed another Islamic teaching school in the Assam province which lies to the northeast of the country bordering on the Himalayas. 

A video is trending showing the pulling down of the school through cranes. 

The Indian authorities say the school is not safe and goes against regulation and is in line with the country's Disaster Management Law. 

This is the third such Islamic school to have been destroyed this way. 

Reports suggest that with the pulling down of the school 37 people, including teachers, accused of belonging to terror organizations 

