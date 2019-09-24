Tripartite Arab Summit Held on Sidelines of UN General Assembly

A tripartite Arab summit was held in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, gathering Iraqi President Barham Saleh, his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

The summit was held following a meeting in Cairo last March between the Egyptian president, the Jordanian monarch and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

While the Cairo summit underscored the firm beliefs of the three countries’ leaders in the fight against terrorism and the escalation of the Iran-US conflict, the New York Summit stressed in its final statement the importance of playing a greater role in confronting the mounting tension in the region.

“The three leaders emphasized the need to build on the recent victories in the fight against terrorism, and to completely eradicate all terrorist organizations, and to confront all those who support them politically, financially or through the media,” the statement read.

They also renewed their full support for the Iraqi efforts to complete reconstruction plans and the return of displaced people to areas liberated from ISIS.

Expressing their solidarity with Saudi Arabia in dealing with the attacks on its oil facilities, the three leaders said that safeguarding Gulf security was integral to the national security of Arab countries and underlined the importance of avoiding further escalations that would negatively affect stability in the region.





The three leaders reaffirmed their support for a comprehensive political solution to the Palestinian Cause that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is their right to an independent, viable Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution, international law and relevant UN resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

The leaders said resolving the conflict was the only means to ensure peace in the region. They called on the international community to take action in order to put an end to illegal settlements and attempts to change the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

This article has been adapted from its original source.