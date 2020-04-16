Tripoli Announces 10-Day Lockdown to Slow The Coronavirus Spread

The Government of National Accord based in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, announced a lockdown that will last 10 days starting on Friday to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The GNA ordered the shutdown of all large markets and non-essential shops in its territory, and banned cars from the roads.

Citizens wearing masks may venture out by foot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the statement said. Banks, a main source of crowding in recent weeks, would also close.

The GNA had initially left it to local officials to impose most of the restrictive orders.

But nine new cases were recorded on Wednesday, bringing confirmed infections to 35, including one death. So the GNA accepted a proposal from the National Center for Disease Control to take harsher steps.

Tripoli Municipality has set up a triage tent for suspected coronavirus cases in coordination with Tripoli’s central hospital.

The Municipality said the tent serves as a primary preventive measure to stop the virus from spreading in the hospital and infecting healthcare workers or other patients.

