Tropical Cyclone Shaheen Kills 13 People

Published October 5th, 2021 - 06:20 GMT
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen killed 13 people
Vehicles make their way through a flooded street in the aftermath of tropical Cyclone Shaheen in Oman's northern town of al-Mussanah on October 4, 2021. (Photo by MOHAMMED MAHJOUB / AFP)
Five Iranian fishermen missing amid Cyclone Shaheen

Tropical Cyclone Shaheen left 13 people in Oman and Iran dead since Saturday, while five Iranian fishermen have gone missing.

The Omani national emergency management tweeted Monday that a missing person was found dead in the Rustaq area in the southern Al-Batinah province.

According to the official Omani News Agency, heavy rains caused by the tropical storm led to the death of four people, including a child on Sunday.

 

Two Asians were also found dead due to a mountain landslide on their workers' compound in the Rusayl industrial zone in the capital Muscat, the agency said.

Meanwhile, the Omani aviation authority ordered a reschedule of all flights to Muscat airport due to Cyclone Shaheen.

In Iran, ICANA News Agency quoted deputy parliament speaker, Ali Nikzad, as saying that six people had been killed in the port of Chabahar in the southwestern Sistan and Balochistan province from the storm.

The IRNA news agency also reported that five fisherman have been missing when their boat was hit by rocks due to the Cyclone.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it was on high alert and took several measures to deal with the upcoming situation and to mitigate the Cyclone's impact.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

