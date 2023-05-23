Truck driver detained in White House barrier crash

ALBAWABA - A truck driver was taken into custody by U.S. authorities after his vehicle crashed into security barriers in Lafayette Square, located in close proximity to the White House.

According to a spokesperson from the U.S. Secret Service, the incident unfolded on Monday evening in Washington, D.C. The driver of a large, enclosed truck was apprehended following the collision with security barriers in Lafayette Square.

Alarm in the USA: A truck crashed into the barriers at the White House, a flag with a swastika was found



Anthony Guglielmi, the communication officer of the Secret Service, tweeted that no Secret Service personnel or White House employees were harmed during the incident. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the reasons behind the collision and how it transpired.

The Secret Service has confirmed that the police have deemed the truck non-threatening. Charges are expected to be filed against the driver, with the Secret Service providing full support during the ensuing investigations.

Vehicle collision at Lafayette Square: Roadways and pedestrian walkways are closed as teams investigate. pic.twitter.com/4QqNyRoa0T — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) May 23, 2023

Guglielmi further suggested in a subsequent tweet that the driver may have intentionally collided with the security barriers. As a precautionary measure, the Secret Service has temporarily closed off certain roads and pedestrian walkways.

Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that the nearby Hay-Adams hotel was evacuated at the request of the Secret Service, ensuring the safety and security of its occupants.