Truck hits funeral procession, kills 19

ALBAWABA - Nineteen people were killed and 20 others were wounded in a traffic accident in China's Jiangxi province, according to the state broadcaster CCTV.

#UPDATE Seventeen people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries early Sunday morning, following a severe road accident in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xinhua pic.twitter.com/TOTjFbPzYM — Mohammed Dhaysane (@MDhaaysane) January 8, 2023

The crash occurred on Sunday morning in eastern China, in one of the country's busiest highways in the Nanchang province.

Seventeen people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries early Sunday morning, following a severe road accident in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province.https://t.co/n96v6aEvhX — Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) January 8, 2023

The local media described the incident as a major road accident. Jimu, affiliated with the state-owned Hubei Daily Media Group, reported that the crash occurred when a truck hit a funeral procession, according to AFP.

Andy Vermaut shares:17 killed, 22 injured in road accident in eastern China's Jiangxi province: Beijing [China], January 8 (ANI): 17 people were killed and 22 injured on Sunday morning in a road traffic crash in eastern China's Jiangxi… https://t.co/RUIRQ9pQfF Thank you. pic.twitter.com/e1K89opU5w — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) January 8, 2023