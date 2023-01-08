  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Truck hits a funeral procession, kills 19 people in China

Truck hits funeral procession, kills 19

Published January 8th, 2023 - 07:26 GMT
Traffic accident in China
Chinese police officers and rescuers work at the site of where a truck ploughed into cars at a toll booth in Lanzhou in China's northwestern Gansu province early on November 4, 2018. An out-of-control truck ploughed into a 31-car lineup in northwest China killing 15 people and injuring 44, authorities in the city of Lanzhou said on November 4. / AFP / STR

ALBAWABA - Nineteen people were killed and 20 others were wounded in a traffic accident in China's Jiangxi province, according to the state broadcaster CCTV. 

The crash occurred on Sunday morning in eastern China, in one of the country's busiest highways in the Nanchang province. 

The local media described the incident as a major road accident. Jimu, affiliated with the state-owned Hubei Daily Media Group, reported that the crash occurred when a truck hit a funeral procession, according to AFP. 

People were carrying out a roadside offering to their dead before heading to the crematorium on Sunday morning, a local woman surnamed Deng told the outlet. She said the people on the side of the street were hit by a truck, with most of the dead and injured being funeral attendees.

Another local man, surnamed Gong, told the outlet his wife was among those killed in the accident, according to AFP. He said the crowd was attending a brief procession, when the truck suddenly crashed into the back of the line, tearing through the group before finally reaching the hearse.

Tags:ChinaJiangxiCCTVcrashTruck

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...