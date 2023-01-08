Truck hits funeral procession, kills 19

ALBAWABA - Nineteen people were killed and 20 others were wounded in a traffic accident in China's Jiangxi province, according to the state broadcaster CCTV.
#UPDATE Seventeen people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries early Sunday morning, following a severe road accident in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province. Xinhua pic.twitter.com/TOTjFbPzYM— Mohammed Dhaysane (@MDhaaysane) January 8, 2023
The crash occurred on Sunday morning in eastern China, in one of the country's busiest highways in the Nanchang province.
Seventeen people were killed and 22 others sustained injuries early Sunday morning, following a severe road accident in Nanchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province.https://t.co/n96v6aEvhX— Gulf-Times (@GulfTimes_QATAR) January 8, 2023
The local media described the incident as a major road accident. Jimu, affiliated with the state-owned Hubei Daily Media Group, reported that the crash occurred when a truck hit a funeral procession, according to AFP.
Andy Vermaut shares:17 killed, 22 injured in road accident in eastern China's Jiangxi province: Beijing [China], January 8 (ANI): 17 people were killed and 22 injured on Sunday morning in a road traffic crash in eastern China's Jiangxi… https://t.co/RUIRQ9pQfF Thank you. pic.twitter.com/e1K89opU5w— Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) January 8, 2023
People were carrying out a roadside offering to their dead before heading to the crematorium on Sunday morning, a local woman surnamed Deng told the outlet. She said the people on the side of the street were hit by a truck, with most of the dead and injured being funeral attendees.
A serious #traffic accident in #Nanchang county, East #China's Jiangxi Province took place on Sun morning, killing 17 people and injuring 22 others. An investigation of the accident is underway, said local traffic police. pic.twitter.com/FrIqlkISZl— DragonTV🚀䒕雅official (@ShanghaiEye) January 8, 2023
Another local man, surnamed Gong, told the outlet his wife was among those killed in the accident, according to AFP. He said the crowd was attending a brief procession, when the truck suddenly crashed into the back of the line, tearing through the group before finally reaching the hearse.
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)