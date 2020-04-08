Trudeau Warns Ottawa Would Retaliate if US Cancels Order of Respirators to Canada

  1. Home
Published April 8th, 2020 - 10:49 GMT
In this file photo taken on March 29, 2020 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence in Ottawa, Canada. Canada will spend $2 billion (USD 1.43 billion) on medical equipment as hospitals fear shortages in the face of the accelerating coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced March 31, 2020. The move came as the country reached the grim milestone of 100 deaths, and as nearly 8,500 cases were reported by mid-day.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has warned US President Donald Trump that his decision to stop a US manufacturing company from sending respirators to Canada could prompt retaliatory measures.

The Trump administration ordered US firm 3M, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of protective healthcare equipment, to stop exporting protective masks to Canada and Latin America on Thursday.

In response, Trudeau protested by saying that medical supplies moved “both ways across the border,” noting that thousands of Canadian nurses from Windsor traveled directly across to Detroit, Michigan, every day.

Trudeau warned that blocking the flow of supplies and the movement of medics would be a mistake.

“These are things that Americans rely on and it would be a mistake to create blockages or reduce the amount of back and forth trade of essential goods and services, including medical goods, across our border,” he said.

Trump said he had used legislation dating back to the US-Korea War-era to force the US medical supplies company 3M to sell its equipment to the US government.

Earlier, Berlin’s top security official said Washington was using “wild west methods” to divert and obtain a delivery of face masks originally destined for the German capital.

