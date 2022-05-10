True or False! Ukraine's Military Says Russia is Losing Massively in The War

Russia continues to suffer massive human and material losses in Ukraine, with hundreds of its soldiers killed and more equipment destroyed over the past day, the Ukrainian military said on Tuesday.

Since the war began on Feb. 24, about 26,000 Russian troops, including 350 in the past day, have been killed in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian General Staff’s latest update.

Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 1,170 tanks, 2,808 armored vehicles, 519 artillery systems, 380 drones, 199 aircraft, 185 multiple rocket launcher systems, and 158 helicopters, it said.

The Russian army has also lost nearly 2,000 motor vehicles and fuel tanks, 94 cruise missiles, and 87 anti-aircraft systems, Ukrainian military data showed.



At least 3,381 civilians have been killed and 3,680 others injured during the ongoing Ukraine war, according to UN estimates. The true toll is feared to be much higher.

More than 5.91 million people have fled to other countries, with some 7.7 million people internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.