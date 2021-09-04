Former President Trump is 'about ready' to announce his run for the presidency in 2024, according to Rep. Jim Jordan.

'President Trump, he's going to run again,' the congressman said in a clip released by Undercurrent TV journalist Lauren Windsor.

'You think so?' another person in the conversation is heard saying. 'I know so, yeah, I talked to him yesterday,' Jordan said, speaking at a Dallas County GOP event in Iowa.

"It is President Trump who departed from Republican orthodoxy and conservative orthodoxy in a variety of ways," the Pennsylvania Republican said. https://t.co/JsFDqP238E — Newsweek (@Newsweek) September 3, 2021

'He's about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan,' the Ohio Republican continued.

Windsor teased Jordan's claim on Twitter before releasing the clip. After she tweeted Jordan's remarks, a spokesperson for the congressman claimed he didn't say that.

'Apparently Jim Jordan's spokesperson has claimed he did not tell me tonight that Trump is imminently announcing his run for 2024. We can't both be right. See for yourself, video coming tomorrow... stay tuned,' Windsor wrote before later releasing the full clip.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Jordan's office for comment.

This is where trump and his enablers should be ahead of the 2024 election. https://t.co/US6Ta4zTSF pic.twitter.com/OWEZIWAltH — 🌊 Smokey McBud 🌊 (@McbudSmokey) September 3, 2021

Meanwhile, former Trump adviser Jason Miller said Thursday that he is nearly positive Trump will run again.

'I would say somewhere between 99 and 100%. I think he is definitely running in 2024,' Miller told Cheddar's J.D. Durkin.

The former president has remained elusive on his 2024 plans, and even claimed he wasn't 'legally' allowed to say whether he'd run.

But in August, he gave telling remarks to Fox News host Sean Hannity who asked if he'd run again.

“Never Trump” Donald still says he won the 2020 election. He is responsible for over 300,000 Covid deaths due to his mismanagement of the Pandemic & incited an Insurrection at our Capitol. He plans to run for Pres 2024 says J Jordan. Let’s hope he gets a perp walk during a rally! pic.twitter.com/uIPHPXKlVP — Linda (@Crackerthe4th) September 3, 2021

'As the campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and unbelievably stupid, I'm actually not allowed to answer that question, can you believe it?' Trump said.

He continued: 'I'd love to answer it. But let me put it this way, I think you'll be happy and I think a lot of our friends will be very happy. But I'm not actually allowed answer it, it makes things very difficult if I do.'

He also teased a possible bid in an interview on 'The Truth with Lisa Boothe.'

'We won it twice. I've won it twice and now I have to win it again,' Trump said, again making false claims that he won the 2020 election. 'I guess if we're going to save the country, look ... I'll make a decision.'

Trump revealed earlier this week he would soon visit Iowa, home to the first-in-the-nation caucus.

Trump appeared on the Todd Starnes Show where he boasted about the crowd size at his rallies in Alabama and Ohio.

'We're doing some more,' he said. 'We're going to Iowa. We're going to Georgia. We're going to some others.'

Other rumored would-be candidates have already made trips to Iowa this year, including former Vice President Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Republicans eyeing up a 2024 run are stuck in limbo until the former president makes his decision, as Trump is still favored to win the nomination in most polls of GOP voters.

