Trump: American Jews Don't Like Israel

American Jews do not care about Israel and the blame lies with their tendency to vote for Democrats, former US President Donald Trump said in a recently published interview.

"...The Jewish people in the United States either don't like Israel or don't care about Israel," Trump told interviewer Barak Ravid in the latest installment of a video "Unholy: Two Jews on the news," the first of which was released Friday. "I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country".

He also claimed Israel used to have "absolute power over [US] Congress" but President Joe Biden, former President Barak Obama and the Democrats and the Jews who vote for them are "very disloyal to Israel." Meanwhile, the Democrats have eroded support for Israel in favor of Palestinians, Trump said.

"Which tells you that the Jewish people, and I've said this for a long time, the Jewish people in the United States either don't like or don't care about Israel," the former president said.

“And I think Obama and Biden did that, and yet in the election, they still get a lot of votes from the Jewish people."

In 2019, Trump also complained about American Jews backing Democrats.

Once again, Trump gets it wrong. What he doesn't understand is that American Jews despise him - and all he stands for in the @GOP - because he's a depraved bigot who continues to attack our democracy & his policies are antithetical our values. This has nothing to do with Israel. https://t.co/PLHgBSVO9o — Halie Soifer (@HalieSoifer) December 17, 2021

In the first instalment of the interview, Trump said he backed Israel all the way and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed disloyalty by congratulating Biden on his election win a few days after the November 2020 election.

Trump's disloyalty screed is a common theme as he continues his false allegation that put Biden in the White House was rigged against him, and he ponders entering the presidential election in 2024.

Polls show the majority of American Jews vote Democratic.

“I must be honest, it’s a very dangerous thing that’s happening,” Trump added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.