Trump appoints new legal team to defend him

ALBAWABA - Former President of the United States Donald Trump announced assigning new legal team to defend him in classified documents case, NBC reported on Friday.

Earlier today, Two Trump attorneys John Rowley and Jim Trusty resigned from the ex-president's legal team and will no longer represent him in his ongoing trial.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: "For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later."

He maintained: "I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and sick’ group of people."