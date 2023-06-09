Breaking Headline

nuclear weapons

Russia to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

June 9th, 2023

ALBAWABA- Russia said that it will deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus starting next month.Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that nuclear weapons will be placed in Belarus, which is a strong ...

  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Trump appoints new legal team to defend him

Trump appoints new legal team to defend him

Published June 9th, 2023 - 03:57 GMT
Donald Trump
Former US President and 2024 Presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a Team Trump Volunteer Leadership Training at the Grimes Community Center in Grimes, Iowa, on June 1, 2023. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Former President of the United States Donald Trump announced assigning new legal team to defend him in classified documents case, NBC reported on Friday.

Earlier today, Two Trump attorneys John Rowley and Jim Trusty resigned from the ex-president's legal team and will no longer represent him in his ongoing trial.

On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote: "For purposes of fighting the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time, now moving to the Florida Courts, I will be represented by Todd Blanche, Esq., and a firm to be named later."

He maintained: "I want to thank Jim Trusty and John Rowley for their work, but they were up against a very dishonest, corrupt, evil, and sick’ group of people."

Tags:Donald TrumptrumpU.S.legal team

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...