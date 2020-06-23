Trump Believes Obama is Guilty of 'Treason' For 'Spying' on His 2016 Election Campaign

Donald Trump on Monday said that he believes Barack Obama was guilty of 'treason' for 'spying' on his 2016 election campaign.

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, the president was asked what 'crime' he thought the investigation into the campaign's contacts with Russia would be.

He is asked by David Brody, chief political analyst for the network, what crime he thinks Obama 'would potentially have committed'.

'Treason. Treason. It's treason,' he replied.

'They'd been spying on my campaign. They've been taping - a modern day version of taping - spying on my campaign.'

Trump said he had known for a long time that there had been 'spying'.

'Turned out I was right,' he said.

'Let's see what happens to them now.'

Trump said that he was looking forward to the results of U.S. Attorney John Durham's ongoing investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation, calling the Connecticut prosecutor 'highly respected' and praising Attorney General William Barr.

'I want to stay out of it because otherwise it's going to look political,' Trump said.

'Let's see what they come up with. They don't have to tell me.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.