Trump Blames Failed Vietnam Summit on Democrats!

US President Donald Trump (R) walks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a break in talks at the second US-North Korea summit on February 28, 2019. (Saul LOEB / AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Donald Trump Disable alert for Michael Cohen Follow >

US President Donald Trump has laid the blame on Democrats for the collapse of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump said the Democrats’ decision to question his longtime fixer, lawyer Michael Cohen may have contributed to the failure of the negotiations as the interview occurred simultaneously with the summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Following the summit on Thursday, Trump told reporters that "he had to walk away" from the talks because of Pyongyang’s demands to lift all economic sanctions as a prerequisite to denuclearization.

"Basically, they wanted the sanctions lifted in their entirety, but we couldn't do that ... we had to walk away from it," Trump said.

His national security adviser John Bolton, however, projected a different view of the Hanoi meeting, calling it a success. Appearing in three television interviews on Sunday, Bolton said Trump had advanced US’ national security interests by rejecting a bad deal while working to convince Kim to take “the big deal that really could make a difference for North Korea.”

Cohen testified before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday, saying that “the days of...protecting the president at all costs are over.”

"I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat," Cohen said in his opening statement.

When Trump was asked about Cohen’s testimony on Thursday, he dismissed the allegations as “incorrect” and criticized the decision to have the hearing while he was away.

“I tried to watch as much as I could,” Trump said. “I wasn’t able to watch too much because I’ve been a little bit busy, but I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.