Trump Calls Himself the 'Greatest of All Presidents'

US President Donald Trump has called himself the "greatest of all presidents” as Democrats are meeting this weekend to prepare impeachment charges against him.

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee's Democratic lawmakers released a 55-page report detailing offenses that could warrant impeachment against the Republican president.

The report covers the "constitutional grounds for presidential impeachment," including bribery, abuse of power, betrayal of America’s national interest and corruption.

Trump, who has dismissed all the allegations ever since the impeachment inquiry was launched, took to Twitter Saturday afternoon, saying the American voters do not want him to be impeached.

Trump also said that Democrats’ “case” against him is not strong because they have been shifting from the alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election to Ukraine and now back to Russia.

On Friday, the White House told Chairman of the Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler it would not participate in the hearings and called the impeachment inquiry "completely baseless" and said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had ordered Democrats to draft articles of impeachment "before your committee has heard a single shred of evidence."

"House Democrats have wasted enough of America's time with this charade," White House counsel Pat Cipollone's letter to Nadler said. "You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings."

Nadler said in a statement: "The American people deserve answers from President Trump."

Pelosi on Thursday instructed the House Judiciary Committee to draft articles of impeachment against the president, assuring that a formal impeachment process against the president will proceed.

The committee could draft and recommend the articles by next Thursday and the House could vote on them by Christmas.

This article has been adapted from its original source.