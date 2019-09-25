Trump Calls on India to De-escalate Tensions With Pakistan

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to mend ties with Pakistan amid a deep row over Kashmir.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly, Trump "encouraged Prime Minister Modi to improve relations with Pakistan and fulfill his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.





India-administered Jammu and Kashmir has been dealing with a clampdown since Aug. 5, when the Indian government nixed Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the special status it conferred on the region. Hundreds of people, mostly political leaders, have been detained or arrested by authorities since the action.

India and Pakistan hold Kashmir in parts and claim it in full. China also controls part of Kashmir, but it is India and Pakistan who have fought two wars over the contested region.

Ahead of the bilateral sit-down, Trump said "it would be great" if New Delhi and Islamabad could work out a solution to Kashmir.

"We all want to see that. I'm sure we all want to see it," he said.

