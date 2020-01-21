Trump in Davos: China Tariffs Will Stay Till After 2nd Phase Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday reaffirmed that tariffs on China would remain in place during negotiations for a second phase trade deal with Beijing.

Delivering opening remarks at the 50th edition of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump called his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping "extraordinary," saying relations between the two rivals had improved following a "rough patch."

"He [Xi Jinping] is for China, I am for the U.S. -- other than that, we love each other," he said, gathering laughter from the audience.

Trump went on to say that had Washington not imposed tariffs on China, a recent phase one trade deal "would not be possible."

"That's why most of our tariffs on China will remain in place during the Phase 2 negotiations," he said.



In his nearly 30 minute speech, Trump praised the "tremendous" economic achievements during the first three years of his administration, and slamming inaction by previous U.S. governments to confront China's "predatory practices."

Trump said the two trade deals his administration signed during the week with China and Canada-Mexico were the "new model of trade in the 21st century."

He added that the "American dream is back" with his presidency and that the "great American comeback" would be "pro-worker, pro family and pro-citizen."

"Heading to Davos, Switzerland, to meet with World and Business Leaders and bring Good Policy and additional Hundreds of Billions of Dollars back to the United States of America! We are now NUMBER ONE in the Universe, by FAR!!" Trump said on Twitter hours before landing in the Swiss resort town.

Trump is expected to meet world leaders including Iraqi President Barham Salih, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the Kurdish autonomous region in Iraq Nechirvan Barzani and Swiss Confederation President Simonetta Sommaruga.

Last year, Trump canceled his trip to Davos due to a government shutdown.

This article has been adapted from its original source.