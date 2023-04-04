Trump enters Manhattan court for his arraignment

ALBAWABA - Donald Trump entered a courthouse in Manhattan on Tuesday for a historic, first-ever criminal arraignment of a former U.S. president.

Trump left for the courthouse from Trump Tower in New York after 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT) on Tuesday, waving to cameras before he departed in a motorcade of black vehicles for arrest and arraignment.

Hundreds of supporters lined the streets leading to the courtroom in a show of solidarity with the ex-president, who said the case against him was politically motivated.

The supporters waved American flags, Trump pictures and placards expressing support for the ex-president. Heavy security was deployed around the courthouse, with all streets leading to it sealed off.

Trump later surrendered to police, where he was being fingerprinted and his picture taken, like any American citizen facing criminal charges, according to U.S. law enforcement officials.

They said the hearing, which will follow, will be brief.

Trump flew to New York on Monday from his Florida Mar-a-Lago mansion.

On Thursday, Trump was indicted with 30 counts that include a hush money payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to buy her silence ahead of the elections.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office had not unsealed a grand jury indictment, which contains details of the charges against Trump, by the time the ex-president arrived to court Tuesday.