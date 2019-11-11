Trump to Erdogan: No Place for Russian Military Purchases in NATO

US President Donald Trump will tell his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, that NATO is “no place” for “significant Russian military purchases.”

“We’re very upset,” US national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on CBS on Sunday.

“There’s no place in NATO for significant Russian military purchases,” said O’Brien (pictured below). “That’s a message that the president will deliver to him very clearly when he’s here in Washington.”

He further repeated Trump’s long held stance that “cracks … have formed” in North Atlantic Treaty Organization because not all members are “paying their fair share.”

The American and Turkish presidents are set to meet this week and hold a joint news conference.





‘NATO’s brain death’

According to the US, Turkey’s decision to purchase the Russian S-400 system could aid Russian intelligence and threaten a vital American aircraft, the F-35 fighter jet.

Trump’s unwillingness to help NATO has also made other allies complain, with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying on Thursday that the organization is suffering a “brain death.”

“You have partners together in the same part of the world, and you have no coordination whatsoever of strategic decision-making between the United States and its NATO allies. None,” Macron told The Economist. “Strategically and politically, we need to recognize that we have a problem.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.