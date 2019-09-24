Trump Expands US Military Presence in Poland Despite Russian Warnings

US President Donald Trump is expanding the country’s military presence in Poland despite warnings by Russia.

“We're signing a joint declaration on advancing defense cooperation with Poland and the United States and it's been under I think you could say, under review we've been looking at it for many years and it's getting done now,” he said alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda in meeting In New York on Monday. “We have a great relationship to Poland and Mr. President I'd like to thank you very much it's been. A lot of fun working with you and I think it's been very productive.”

Trump further spoke of Polish entry into the US visa waiver program.

“We're also doing waivers the visa waivers for Poland and that's in the work we're working on the structure right now, but you can report back to the people of Poland and the Polish people in the United States that President Trump got it done and nobody else could for a long time as you know."

The US president asserted that he wants to see more people to come visit the United States from Poland.

"I want more people from Poland to visit the United States as a tourists," he said. "Poland has been a very, very great country as far as the United States is concerned we do a lot of business with Poland and they also make product and they sell a lot of us product. A lot of us really very good product. You have great craftsmen and that's what we like as great craftsmen, but so do we.”

Russia has time and again warned against US military expansion on its doorstep.

