Trump is 'Frustrated' and 'Disappointed' With Netanyahu - White Houses Sources

Anonymous sources in the White House have told an Israeli news website that US President Donald Trump has become “frustrated” and “disappointed” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel in general.

"Americans are discouraged and frustrated by Israeli politics and the current political crisis, which has prevented the White House from unveiling the political part of the deal of the century," they were cited as saying by Ynet News, referring to the Trump administration’s so-called peace plan for the Middle East.

They added that the president, who has claimed of having a dream to end conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, has openly talked about feeling “very disappointed” with the Israeli premier.

“The president doesn’t like losers,” said a White House source, referencing his failure to secure a clear victory in the April 9 elections.

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who was fired by Trump, said at an event at Harvard University two months ago that the prime minister “played” Trump by providing him with incorrect information.

