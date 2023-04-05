Trump holds speech after pleading not guilty

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump held a speech at Mar-a-Lago hours after pleading not guilty to 34 criminal charges during a New York court hearing on Tuesday.

The 34 felony charges included falsifying business records in connection with concealing hush money payments to two women including adult film star Stormy Daniels.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen.”



During the speech in Florida, the former president slammed New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg for bringing criminal charges against him. He said: "never thought anything like this could happen in America."

Trump maintained: "The only crime I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it."

In the speech, the former president allegedly accused Hillary Clinton of deleting over 33,000 emails. He also allegedly claimed that current President Joe Biden of stealing "classified documents when he was a senator."

Furthermore, the U.S. ex-leader claimed that the criminal charges came to only disturb his upcoming presidential election which will be held in 2024.

Trump became the first ex-U.S. president to be arraigned on criminal charges. He entered the plea before Judge Juan Merchan during the proceeding Tuesday afternoon in Lower Manhattan court.

Trump's next court date was scheduled on Dec. 4.

Eric Trump wrote on Tuesday: "I never thought I would see this level of corruption in the United States." In detail, Trump's son condemned shutting down New York City and the deployment of 38,000 policemen and for spending "an estimated $200 million of city funds."