Trump: 'How’s the Race Going, by the Way?'

President Donald Trump said Saturday the Israeli election would be “close” and said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz, were “two good people.”

Three days before the elections, Trump gave a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual conference saying he can’t know who will win the race.

“How’s the race going, by the way? Who’s going to win the race? Tell me, I don’t know”

Trump described how Netanyahu was at his side when he recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, telling the crowd: “I stood with your prime minister at the White House to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.”

He said he made the controversial decision to recognize Israel's 1981 annexation of the Syrian Golan Heights after getting a quick history lesson.

"I said, 'Fellows, do me a favor. Give me a little history, quick. Want to go fast. I got a lot of things I'm working on: China, North Korea. Give me a quickie," Trump said to laughter from the Las Vegas crowd.

Earlier three protesters stood on their chairs as Trump began to speak, shouting “Jews are here to say: occupation is a plague.” The rest of the crowd quickly drowned them out with chants of “USA! USA!” after which they were physically removed by security guards, reported Reuters.

“He is going back to mommy and he will be reprimanded,” Trump commented on the protesters.

