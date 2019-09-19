Trump to Impose Fresh Sanctions on Iran in 48 Hours

Washington will announce sanctions on Iran "over the next 48 hours" in response to an attack on two Saudi oil facilities last weekend blamed on Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday.

"We’ll be adding some very significant sanctions onto Iran," Trump told reporters in Los Angeles.

He tweeted earlier he instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to "substantially" increase economic sanctions on Iran.





Asked if he was looking at a military strike, Trump said the U.S. has "many options."

"There’s the ultimate option and there are options that are a lot less than that," he said, explaining "ultimate option" meant "war."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday the attacks constitute an Iranian "act of war."

The U.S. is increasingly pointing the finger at Iran for the attacks on state-owned Aramco oil facilities that upended the Kingdom's oil output. The attacks have been claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, which are supported by Tehran.

Iran, however, has denied having any hand in the incidents as regional tensions soars amid speculation of reprisals from the U.S. and its allies.

This article has been adapted from its original source.