Trump Invites Qatar to The White House Amidst Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the White House next month, the executive mansion announced Friday.

The July 9 meeting will allow Trump and al-Thani to "build on the longstanding partnership between the United States and Qatar and further strengthen our already substantial economic and security ties," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The leaders are expected to address regional developments, security cooperation and counterterrorism, she added.

The bilateral meeting will be the first between the leaders since Trump hosted al-Thani at the White House in April 2018.





This article has been adapted from its original source.