Trump Invites Qatar to The White House Amidst Tensions

Published June 8th, 2019 - 05:39 GMT
US President Donald Trump (R) speaks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, during a bilateral meeting at a hotel in the Saudi capital Riyadh.(AFP Photo)
US President Donald Trump (R) speaks with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, during a bilateral meeting at a hotel in the Saudi capital Riyadh.(AFP Photo)
Highlights
U.S. President Donald Trump will host Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the White House next month.

U.S. President Donald Trump will host Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the White House next month, the executive mansion announced Friday.

The July 9 meeting will allow Trump and al-Thani to "build on the longstanding partnership between the United States and Qatar and further strengthen our already substantial economic and security ties," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The leaders are expected to address regional developments, security cooperation and counterterrorism, she added.

The bilateral meeting will be the first between the leaders since Trump hosted al-Thani at the White House in April 2018.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now