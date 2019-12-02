Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Iran Threat in a Phone Call

US President Donald Trump spoke on Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran and other issues, the White House said in a brief statement.

"The leaders discussed the threat from Iran, as well as other critical bilateral and regional issues," the White House said in an email statement.

Relations between Iran and the United States have worsened since last year when Trump pulled out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

Netanyahu on Sunday denounced six new European members of a barter mechanism with Iran, saying it encouraged Tehran's repression of protests.

"While the Iranian regime is killing its own people, European countries rush to support that very murderous regime," the embattled leader said in a statement.

"These European countries should be ashamed of themselves."

Protests broke out across Iran on November 15, hours after a sharp fuel price hike was announced.

The 2015 international agreement set out restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of Western sanctions.

The Paris-based INSTEX functions as a clearing house allowing Iran to continue to sell oil and import other products or services in exchange.

The system has not yet enabled any transactions.

