Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal charges

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges against him in Manhattan criminal court Tuesday, CNN reported.

The cable news network quoted a source familiar with the matter as saying the indictment against Trump has been unsealed.

Trump left the courthouse after entering the not-guilty plea.

JUST IN: Donald Trump pleads not guilty after hearing charges against him stemming from hush money investigation, a source says https://t.co/RgEO84xSz1 pic.twitter.com/CZ3jQLaWot — CNN International (@cnni) April 4, 2023

CNN said the arraignment contained "skeleton" details on the charges laid against the former president, but point to offenses being committed by concealing information.

Earlier, Trump arrived at the Manhattan district attorney’s office, where he was placed under arrest and in police custody before he was arraigned.

The arraignment in the Manhattan courtroom Tuesday represents a historic juncture in U.S. history being the first time that a former U.S. president is arraigned in a criminal case.

The case involves a hush money payment his former lawyer Michael Cohen made to ex-porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to buy her silence ahead of electioneering.

Previously, Trump described the criminal charges against him as politically motivated.