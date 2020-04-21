  1. Home
  3. Trump Refuses 'Defense Costs' Offer From South Korea

Published April 21st, 2020 - 05:40 GMT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx looks on at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House April 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. AFP/File
'We are asking them to pay for a big percentage of what we're doing,' says US president

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he turned down a "certain amount" of money from South Korea related to his demand that Seoul shoulder a larger share of the cost of U.S. military forces deployed in the country.  

Speaking at a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Trump said Washington is negotiating with South Korea and President Moon Jae-in to help the U.S. monetarily for its "tremendous service.”

"We are defending a wonderful nation. We are asking them to pay for a big percentage of what we're doing. It is not fair," he said.

"So it is not a question of reduction. It's a question of will they contribute toward the defense of their own nation.


"Now they've offered us a certain amount of money and I've rejected it," the president said.

The U.S. has 32,000 troops in South Korea, according to Trump.

He described South Korea as a "very wealthy nation."

"We’re doing a tremendous service. We have a wonderful relationship with each other, but we have to be treated equitably and fairly," he added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

