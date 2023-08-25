Trump returns to social media platform 'X' after 2.5-Year absence

  1. Home
Osama Ali

Published August 25th, 2023 - 12:51 GMT
ALBAWABA - In a surprising turn of events, former US President Donald Trump has reemerged on the social media scene, marking his return to the once-familiar platform. 

After a prolonged absence of 2.5 years, Trump's comeback post came in the form of a striking mugshot taken during his time at Georgia's Fulton County Jail.

Breaking his silence since January 8, 2021, Trump resurfaced with a captivating snapshot captured within the confines of Fulton County Jail in Georgia. The image was accompanied by a powerful caption that read, "Election interference. Never back down!" Alongside the photo, a link directed users to a fundraising page, signaling Trump's intentions.

Notably, Trump's checkered past included a legal episode that led to the photograph being taken—making him the first-ever US president to be captured in a mugshot. The episode stemmed from allegations related to Trump's alleged involvement in tampering with the outcome of Georgia's 2020 election results.

His surrender to Fulton County Jail came with a $200,000 bail payment. However, Trump's stay in custody was brief, lasting approximately 20 minutes before he exited the facility.

Following the suspension of his Twitter account, Trump had unveiled his own innovative social media platform called "Truth Social." The suspension from major platforms—Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook—had been enacted on January 6, 2021, following claims of his role in the Capitol riot and allegations of election misconduct during the 2020 presidential race.

The resurgence of Trump's digital presence comes after Elon Musk, who assumed ownership of Twitter, reinstated Trump's account. Trump had hinted for months about his strategic comeback, emphasizing his plan to rejoin the virtual conversation at the opportune moment.

