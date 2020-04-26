Trump Threatens to End His Daily Press Briefings on Coronavirus Over 'Hostile Questions' by Reporters

US President Donald Trump is threatening to end his daily press briefings on the coronavirus over what he says “hostile questions” by reporters.

The president said on Twitter Saturday the White House briefings were no longer “worth the time,” despite mentioning they get “record ratings.”

This comes after he suggested during his daily briefing on Thursday night that injecting disinfectants could help treat coronavirus patients.

Following that, concerned health officials and disinfectant makers issued stern warnings against such uses.

Trump then on Friday said he had “sarcastically” suggested Americans be injected with the cleaning agent, with his new spokeswoman also seeking to clarify his remarks.

“President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing,” the press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, said in a statement. “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines.”

The US president has repeatedly used the term “fake news” to cast doubt on critical media reports about his administration, often without providing any evidence to support his case.

Back in March, he viciously attacked an NBC News reporter after he asked him what his message was to Americans who were afraid the coronavirus pandemic was spreading across the country.

“What do you say to Americans, who are watching you right now, who are scared?” Alexander asked. The reporter cited the latest pandemic statistics showing thousands of Americans are now infected and millions are scared.

Erupting in anger, Trump unleashed a tirade: “I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say. I think it’s a very nasty question and I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.