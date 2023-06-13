Trump trial: judge bans cameras from courtroom

ALBAWABA - Miami Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman denied journalists from bringing cameras into the courtroom. Former President Donald Trump will appear in federal court in Miami, for the second time this year.

Trump, The 45th U.S. President is facing charges of mishandling sensitive documents after he left office as president.

A number of news outlets including CNN, ABC News, AP, and CBS News filed a motion to have cameras allowed into the courtroom to be able to record the hearing proceedings. However, Judge Jonathan Goodman, who will be presiding over the hearing session, denied the motion.

"All forms of equipment or means of photographing, audio- or video-recording, broadcasting or televising within the environs of any place of holding court in the District, including courtrooms, chambers, adjacent rooms, hallways, doorways, stairways, elevators or offices of supporting personnel, whether the Court is in session or at recess, is prohibited," Judge Goodman said, according to Washington Examiner.

Judge Goodman made it clear that the reason behind not allowing cameras into his courtroom exclusively is that he will only be overseeing today's hearing session, and he deemed it inappropriate to impose such a decision on future hearings.