Trump Wants to Pull Out U.S. Troops From Syria in 4 Months

The deployment brings to 300 the number of US soldiers in Syria (AFP)

US President Donald Trump has agreed to gradually pull US troops out of Syria over a period of about four months, according to US media reports.

Reports indicated that Trump told the commander of US forces in Iraq and Syria, Lt. Gen. Paul LaCamera, that the military could have several months to complete a safe and orderly withdrawal.

Trump confirmed on Twitter that troops would “slowly” be withdrawn.

“If anybody but Donald Trump did what I did in Syria, which was an ISIS loaded mess when I became President, they would be a national hero,” Trump wrote.

“ISIS is mostly gone, we’re slowly sending our troops back home to be with their families, while at the same time fighting ISIS remnants.”

On Monday, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said that the impromptu announcement of the US withdrawal from Syria caused a lot of questions.

“Our priority is to continue until the end,” she announced during a visit to French personnelstationed in Jordan.

The United States plays a very important role as leader of the international coalition, indicated Parly, adding that it might not be "realistic or effective" to continue without Washington.

"We do not fully share President Trump's point of view," Parly said on her plane to Jordan, however, “we consider that the battle against ISIS is not over yet, and our priority is to continue to complete it."

The Minister stated that she was optimistic that this work can be done, and “we need to use effectively the time that separates us from the actual withdrawal, a date on which we do not yet know anything.”

Trump had earlier stunned allies by abruptly announcing that the 2,000 US troops in Syria were ready to leave.

After taking control of vast territory in Syria in 2014, ISIS suffered many setbacks in the past two years as a result of attacks by the Syrian army and its allies as well as the attacks of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an Arab Kurdish alliance supported by the US-led coalition.

The organization still maintains a presence in eastern Syria and some enclaves in the desert, and it is still capable of launching deadly attacks around the world.

