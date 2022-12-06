Trump wants to 'terminate' the US Constitution

The White House has sharply rebuked former US President Donald Trump’s call for the “termination” of the US Constitution, saying the appeal is "anathema to the soul of our nation."

“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country,” Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said on Twitter on Saturday. “The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it."

Trump is right. He never said “terminate” the US Constitution, our founding document that he swore an oath to honor, uphold and protect.



He actually said “termination”; along with the end to all rules, regulations and articles.



Trump just simply wants to be declared, Emperor.🙄 pic.twitter.com/zB1ugjoRaR — Hey, Dave! (@davegreenidge57) December 5, 2022

Trump on Saturday appealed for termination of the US Constitution on his proprietary social media website Truth Social. He made the highly controversial call in order to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost to President Joe Biden by over 7 million votes.

The ex-president has continued to tout his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, allegations that have been shot down repeatedly in court, and which were even rejected by his attorney general, William Barr.

“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” Trump said, adding: “Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Bates sharply rebuked Trump, saying the Constitution is "the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights.

“Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned,” Bates said. “You cannot only love America when you win.”



Republican criticism

Trump's call to nix the US' core founding document attracted derision from not only Democrats, but from his fellow Republicans as well.

Congressman Michael Turner, a member of Trump’s Republican Party, told Sunday morning television program Face the Nation that he "absolutely" condemned Trump's comments.

"I vehemently disagree with the statement that Trump has made. Trump has made, you know, a thousand statements in which I disagree,” he said.

Liz Cheney, the outgoing Republican congresswoman who has repeatedly been at loggerheads with Trump, said that following the president's appeal, "No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution."

"Donald Trump believes we should terminate ‘all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution’ to overturn the 2020 election. That was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today," she said on Twitter, referring to the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection of Trump's supporters as they sought to forcibly prevent the formal congressional procedure cementing Biden’s election.

In their oath of office, US presidents swear they will to the best of their ability “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."