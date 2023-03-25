Trump warns of China-Russia-Iran "alliance"

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump warned that an emerging "alliance" between Russia, China and Iran may be detrimental to the United States, blaming the bonding on decrepit policies under the Biden administration.

Speaking in a telephone interview with the American right-wing to far-right Newsmax cable news channel, Trump claimed that President Joe Biden's "weakness" encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine a year ago.

President Trump: "So, China works out an alliance between Iran and Saudi Arabia. China is taking over the Middle East and nobody even knew what was happening. This all happened on Biden's watch." pic.twitter.com/oKNFyz5T1G — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 25, 2023

It has also allowed China to fill a post-Afghanistan War vacuum in the Middle East, and force Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea "together" in an unholy "alliance," Trump told host anchor Rob Schmitt.

"Just think of this: Russia, China, and Iran have now gotten together and formed an alliance," Trump said, adding "that would be impossible" if he were still president.

"Russia and China, by nature, it's very hard for them to get together," he said. "We have forced them together, because of really stupid energy policy."

China's Xi Jinping made a landmark visit to Moscow earlier this week, stepping in for the absent Biden administration in brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and a nuclear-ambitious Iran, too, he said.

Trump was specifically critical of a comment made by Xi on hot mic in which the Chinese leader was heard telling a grinning Putin that global "change is coming that hasn't happened in 100 years and we're driving it."

China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin have met 40 times in the past 10 years, and regularly recognize each other's birthdays. Photos of the two leaders show how their "strategic bromance" has driven foreign policy. https://t.co/QRnNBx417f — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 22, 2023

"Now you add Iran and now you can add Saudi Arabia, too, because Saudi Arabia worked out an alliance with Iran," Trump lamented, referring to a deal Beijing brokered between the two Mideast rivals earlier in March, ending a seven-year estrangement between them.

The deal allowed both nations to resume diplomatic and have their officials sit together to map out plans for closer cooperation.

"China worked out this alliance, not the United States," Trump groaned.

"So China's sort of taken over the Middle East and nobody really knew what was happening. This all happened on the Biden watch. It's unbelievable."

On the danger of a potential World War III, Trump warned that the U.S. military stockpiles have been depleted and the troop readiness is shaky.