Trump warns of China-Russia-Iran "alliance"

Published March 25th, 2023 - 02:30 GMT
A Trump flag ahead of former US President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign rally in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023. Trump is holding the rally at the site of the deadly 1993 standoff between an anti-government cult and federal agents. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)
Highlights
Ex-U.S. President Donald Trump warns that an emerging "alliance" between Russia, China and Iran may be detrimental to the United States.

ALBAWABA - Former U.S. President Donald Trump warned that an emerging "alliance" between Russia, China and Iran may be detrimental to the United States, blaming the bonding on decrepit policies under the Biden administration.

Speaking in a telephone interview with the American right-wing to far-right Newsmax cable news channel, Trump claimed that President Joe Biden's "weakness" encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine a year ago.

It has also allowed China to fill a post-Afghanistan War vacuum in the Middle East, and force Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea "together" in an unholy "alliance," Trump told host anchor Rob Schmitt.

"Just think of this: Russia, China, and Iran have now gotten together and formed an alliance," Trump said, adding "that would be impossible" if he were still president.

"Russia and China, by nature, it's very hard for them to get together," he said. "We have forced them together, because of really stupid energy policy."

China's Xi Jinping made a landmark visit to Moscow earlier this week, stepping in for the absent Biden administration in brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and a nuclear-ambitious Iran, too, he said.

Trump was specifically critical of a comment made by Xi on hot mic in which the Chinese leader was heard telling a grinning Putin that global "change is coming that hasn't happened in 100 years and we're driving it."

"Now you add Iran and now you can add Saudi Arabia, too, because Saudi Arabia worked out an alliance with Iran," Trump lamented, referring to a deal Beijing brokered between the two Mideast rivals earlier in March, ending a seven-year estrangement between them.

The deal allowed both nations to resume diplomatic and have their officials sit together to map out plans for closer cooperation.

"China worked out this alliance, not the United States," Trump groaned.

"So China's sort of taken over the Middle East and nobody really knew what was happening. This all happened on the Biden watch. It's unbelievable."

On the danger of a potential World War III, Trump warned that the U.S. military stockpiles have been depleted and the troop readiness is shaky.

