Trump 'Worst Perpetrator' of Fake News - UN Rapporteur

US President Donald Trump is the “worst perpetrator” of fake news himself, according to the UN special rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion.

In an interview published by Digital Rights Monitor on Wednesday, David Kaye blamed the president for spreading misinformation on the internet.

"Governments are real offenders when it comes to disinformation," Kaye said. "In my own country, the United States, the worst perpetrator of false information is the president of the United States."