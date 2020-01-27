Trump's Century Deal is Meant to Assist Netanyahu Stay in Power

US President Donald Trump’s so-called peace plan is aimed at boosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “desperate” election campaign rather than its stated goal, a report says.

According to a New York Times report on Sunday, the plan, for which the Israeli premier is set to meet with Trump in the White House on Monday and Tuesday, is “mainly a booster shot for Mr. Netanyahu’s desperate campaign to stay in power.”

Netanyahu’s rival Benny Gantz is also set to meet with the US president separately.

The Israeli prime minister has vowed to “make history” by the plan, about which Trump has been haranguing since his own campaign days for the US 2016 presidential election.

This is while no Palestinians are supposed to take part in the in the plan, clearly because the US now recognizes Jerusalem al-Quds as the Israeli capital.

On the other hand Trump is meddling with the Israeli election, apparently in favor of Netanyahu.



“For him to do this in the middle of an Israeli election, without any Palestinian participation and with no intention to follow up with any of the participants, shows this is not a peace plan at all,” said Martin S. Indyk, who served as special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations under President Barack Obama. “It is a farce from start to finish.”

Trump has been bragging about clinching a deal between Tel Aviv and Palestinians, who are under daily aggression by the Israeli regime. In the meanwhile, he has proven to be one of the most pro-Israeli presidents in US history.

Trump put his Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in charge of the bringing about peace. His ambassador to Israel is also a bankruptcy lawyer with ties to the Jewish settlers, who illegally live on Palestinian lands.

A high-ranking Palestinian official has threatened that the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority would withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords if Trump unveils his so-called deal.

Trump said on January 23 he will release the long-delayed plan for peace before a meeting in Washington next week with Netanyahu and his rival.

This article has been adapted from its original source.