Trumps Ironclad Supporters in Congress Say Even Tougher Sanctions on Iran Needed

US President Donald Trump's biggest supporters in Congress are concerned that sanctions to be re-imposed on Iran on the 5th of November won't be tough enough.

Lawmakers and outside advisers have become worried that the administration may break a promise to exert "maximum pressure" on Iran, demanding that Iran be suspended from the international bank transfer.

Iran sanctions that had been eased due to the 2015 nuclear deal signed under the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran will “resist” and “fight” the US economic war against it.

He also announced a major government economic reshuffle to help face new US sanctions against Tehran’s oil exports.

Rouhani urged the Iranian Parliament to approve four new ministers whom he described as part of the agenda to reform the Iranian banking sector and boost oil wealth.

“Our main enemy, America, faces us with a drawn sword and we have to fight it and we have to unite," Rouhani said earlier, urging MPs to vote for his proposed ministers.

Iran’s parliament approved the government economic reshuffle on Saturday, Reuters reported.

Farhad Dejpasand received a vote of confidence by a wide margin as the new minister of economics and finance.

The reshuffle, approved in a parliamentary session carried live on state TV, also brought in new industry, labor and roads ministers.

