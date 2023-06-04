Tugboats aid stranded oil tanker in Suez Canal

ALBAWABA - An oil tanker broke down in the Suez Canal on Sunday, prompting the authority to seek the assistance of three tugboats to help tow it.

According to Egypt's Suez Canal Authority that the stranded oil tanker's engines failed during its passage through the canal.

Quoting Osama Rabie, the head of the authority, once the tanker named Sevijor, flying the flag of Malta and built in 2016, is successfully towed, the northbound navigation traffic in the canal will resume its normal operations. The tanker was en route from Russia to China.

Egypt deploys tugboats after oil tanker breaks down in Suez Canal https://t.co/3pV6173iQN — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 4, 2023

Incidents of navigation disruptions in the canal due to technical malfunctions have occurred in the past, but they are usually brief.

Less than two weeks ago, Qatari tugboats managed to tow a large cargo ship after it experienced a similar engine failure, resulting in hours of delay in the Suez Canal.

The Egyptian authorities have been taking measures to improve the efficiency and safety of the Suez Canal, including the recent expansion project aimed at widening and deepening certain sections of the waterway.

These efforts aim to minimize the occurrence of incidents and maximize the smooth flow of maritime traffic.

Egypt has deployed three tugboats to tow oil tanker that suffered engine failure in Suez Canal, canal's authority says in statement — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 4, 2023

As the tugboats work diligently to tow the stranded oil tanker, maritime experts and officials remain optimistic that normal navigation in the Suez Canal will soon be restored, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of goods and vessels through this strategic passageway