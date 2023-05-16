Tunis Ghannouchi to be imprisoned for 1 year

ALBAWABA - Head of Ennahdha Party, who was arrested about a month ago, Rached Ghannouchi, was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of about $326.

🇹🇳 A #Tunisian court on Monday sentenced Rached #Ghannouchi, one of the main opponents of Tunisian President Kais #Saied, to a year in prison on terrorism-related charges, local media reported. @shinjennie has more 👇 pic.twitter.com/vlaUq39ekt — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) May 16, 2023

On Monday, the criminal circuit concerned with examining terrorism cases at the Tunisian Court of First Instance sentenced Ghannouchi to be imprisoned for one year, along with a fine of 1,000 Tunisian dinars.

The Tunisian leader was accused of 'glorifying terrorism', inciting against the security forces, and insulting state agencies.

The case dates back to February, when Ghannouchi described the security forces as "tyrants" during the eulogy of a member of Shura Council in the Ennahdha Party.

Ghannouchi's defense lawyers confirmed that they had boycotted the session and had "no knowledge of the ruling."

BREAKING: The Tunisian opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi has been sentenced in absentia to a year in prison, report says https://t.co/hX7g06eQVY pic.twitter.com/U83adz17ny — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 15, 2023

The most prominent opponent of President Kais Saied was sentenced to imprisonment in this case in absentia, due to his refusal to attend the trial sessions and his refusal to leave his place of detention to appear before the court.

In April, the Tunisian authorities arrested Ghannouchi, on charges of conspiracy against internal state security, on the background of a statement in which he was reported to have threatened to ignite a civil war and create chaos in Tunisia.

Since Dec.2022, the Tunisian government has arrested at least 17 current and former members of the Ennahdha Party, including its leader, Ghannouchi, and closed its headquarters across the country.