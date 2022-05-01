Tunisia Arrests 10 Terror Suspects

Tunisia said Saturday it had arrested 10 terror suspects for planning attacks against security forces.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry said seven suspects were arrested for “suspicion of belonging to a terrorist organization,” but without naming this organization

The statement said the suspects were wanted for involvement in terror-related cases, without giving any further details.

A three-member cell affiliated with the Daesh/ISIS terror group was also dismantled, the ministry said, adding that the suspects had planned attacks against security forces.

Last month, Tunisian authorities said security agencies had dismantled 148 terrorist cells across the country.

Tunisia has witnessed a spate of terror attacks since 2011, mainly targeting security personnel and foreign tourists.