  3. Tunisia Arrests a Terrorist For Plotting to Kill President Kais Saied

Published August 22nd, 2021 - 08:03 GMT
Man arrested for trying to kill Kais Saied
Tunisian special forces have arrested a 'terrorist' for plotting to assassinate the President  Kais Saied, local newspaper A-Shorouq reported on Sunday.

Days earlier, the Tunisian president Saied appeared in a speech and hint about that some people are attempting to kill him reaffirming that he is not afraid.

