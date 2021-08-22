Tunisia Arrests a Terrorist For Plotting to Kill President Kais Saied

Highlights
Man arrested for trying to kill Kais Saied.
Tunisian special forces have arrested a 'terrorist' for plotting to assassinate the President Kais Saied, local newspaper A-Shorouq reported on Sunday.
Days earlier, the Tunisian president Saied appeared in a speech and hint about that some people are attempting to kill him reaffirming that he is not afraid.
According to the #Tunisia|n newspaper A-Shorouq, a "terrorist" was arrested over a plan to kill the President Kais Saied
