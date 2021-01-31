Tunisia: Confusion Reigns on 'Poison Letter' Sent to The President

Confusion reigned supreme in Tunis after denial by judicial authorities that a suspicious letter sent to the Tunisian president’s office earlier in the week contained any poison or explosive materiaL

Remarks attributed to the presidency earlier in the week had suggested an attempted poisoning.

Saied’s chief of staff Nadia Akacha, who opened the envelope, was said to have been briefly hospitalised this week after suffering a short-term vision loss and headaches, according to an earlier statement by the presidency. Another employee, who was in the same room with Akacha when she opened the envelope, was said to have had similar symptoms but of lesser intensity, it added.

Akacha was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

Tunisian media suggested the letter may have contained ricin, a poison that can be lethal in high doses.

But Mohsen Dali, the spokesman of the Tunis court’s prosecution, said that analysis carried out on the empty envelope indicated it “did not contain any suspicious, toxic or dangerous” material.

He added, however, that an investigation is still underway. There was no reaction from the presidency to the prosecutors’ statement.

The president’s office had said Thursday the letter was received Monday from an “unknown sender” and was addressed to Saied.

The presidency stressed that Saied did not come into contact with the envelope — which was eventually destroyed in a shredder — and that he was in good health.

The statement from the president’s office also said a decision had been made not to publish the information the day of the incident “to avoid spreading panic” among the population.

The news of the suspect letter emerged at a critical timing, marked by tension between the country’s most powerful politicians – President Kais Saied, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi.

Tunisia recently experienced a political crisis after parliament voted to confirm a new government lineup announced Mechichi.

President Kais Saeid has hinted that he will not allow some of the new ministers to take their oath of office, amid an ongoing power struggle between him and Mechichi.

The president argues he was not consulted on the process as required and charged that one of the proposed ministers is implicated in a corruption case and three others are suspected of conflict of interest. On Tuesday, Tunisia’s parliament approved Mechichi’s cabinet reshuffle, deepening the conflict between the prime minister and the president.

The prime minister’s office said Friday it has sent a letter to the presidency requesting that a swearing-in session be held for newly-approved member of the government.

