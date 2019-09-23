Tunisia: Defeated Presidential Candidates Now Compete for Parliament

The loss of some candidates who ran for Tunisian presidential elections didn’t deter them from heading towards parliamentary elections. While some depended on their results at the first round of the presidential elections, others said there are essential differences between the presidential and legislative elections.

In this context, President of Al Watan Al Jadid Movement Slim Riahi has affirmed candidacy at France first electoral district although he got 0.13 percent of votes. Riahi is wanted by the Tunisian judiciary for taxation evasion.

Further, Head of the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party Mongi Rahoui is anticipated to submit candidacy to represent Jendouba (in the northwest of Tunisia). Rahoui garnered earlier in the presidential elections 0.81 percent of the votes.

Moreover, Omar Mansour returned to candidacy independently in the parliamentary elections at Tunisia’s first electoral district. He would be competing with Head of Tunisia's Ennahda Movement Rached Ghannouchi.





Mansour received 0.81 percent of the votes in the first round of the presidential elections.

In the same context, Hatem Boulabiar announced his candidacy within an independent electoral list under the second Tunisian district knowing that he received 0.11 percent of the votes during the presidential elections.

Meanwhile, some candidates are trying to benefit from their good results such as Safi Said who accomplished 7.11 percent. Said submitted candidacy at Gafsa (in the northwest of Tunisia).

Professor Abir Moussa of the Free Constitutional Party is running for candidacy at the second electoral district, given that she got 4.02 percent of the votes.

More than 15,000 candidates are competing over 217 seats at the elections scheduled for the sixth of October.

This article has been adapted from its original source.