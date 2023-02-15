  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Tunisia dismantles ISIS-linked terrorist cell

Tunisia dismantles ISIS-linked terrorist cell

Published February 15th, 2023 - 11:41 GMT
Tunisia flag
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - Tunisia announced Wednesday it dismantled an ISIS-linked terrorist cell, which plotted assassinations of security men in the Bizerte governorate in the north of the country.

Gen. Hussam al-Jabali, a spokesperson for the General Administration of the National Guard, revealed that the cell was planning to carry out terrorist operations during the legislative elections in its second round in January. He asserted that all cell members affiliated with ISIS have been arrested.

Tunisian Assembly of the Representatives of People was recently elected within the Tunisian legislative elections 2022. The first round was held on Dec.17, with the second held on Jan. 29. 

Tags:TunisiaBizerteTerrorismISISMarcello Lippicell

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...